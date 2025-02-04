 Skip navigation
Andy Reid confirms he will return to Chiefs in 2025

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:43 PM

Andy Reid confirmed what Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Monday night: The coach will return for a 13th season in Kansas City in 2025.

“Yes, I’ll be back,” Reid said Tuesday.

Reid turns 67 in March. He is the second-oldest coach in the NFL behind Pete Carroll, who is 73. But Reid said he likes what he does so much he wants to keep doing it.

He said he is not motivated by becoming the all-time winningest coach or surpassing Bill Belichick as the greatest of all time.

“That’s not part of it,” Reid said. “I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game.”

Reid is fourth all-time in regular-season wins among head coaches at 273, and he has 28 playoff wins. He is 55 behind Don Shula, who has the most regular-season wins ever. Reid’s sixth Super Bowl berth, the fifth with the Chiefs, ties him with Don Shula for second-most appearances by a head coach behind Belichick.