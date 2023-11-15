Andy Reid on Eagles’ tush push: “I just think they’re good at it”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says there’s not much to say about the Eagles’ “tush push” quarterback sneak play, other than that they’re a team that found something that works.

Reid was asked whether he thinks the Eagles spend a lot of time practicing the play, and he said he doubts it’s a significant portion of their practice simply because it involves so much contact that teams tend not to practice during the season. Instead, Reid thinks the Eagles’ players are just good at running it.

“That’s a tough one to practice. You almost have to do it live. So I don’t think they’re spending a ton of time on it. I just think they’re good at it. I think their inside three do a pretty good job with it and they’ve grown with it over time. That’s what I see,” Reid said.

Plenty of other teams have attempted the “tush push” without nearly the success the Eagles have had. Some teams even want to see the play outlawed, although there does not appear to be enough support among league owners to ban it. Instead, teams are going to have to figure out how to stop it on the field. That’s what Reid and the Chiefs will try to do when they face the Eagles on Monday night.