Anthony Averett to have tryout with Steelers during rookie minicamp

  
Published April 29, 2024 04:21 PM

The Steelers will take a look at a veteran defensive back during their rookie minicamp.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh will have cornerback Anthony Averett participate in the sessions on a tryout basis.

Averett, 29, spent time with the 49ers and Lions in 2023, but did not appear in a regular-season gaMe for either club. He was last with the Raiders in 2022, playing seven games with six starts. He recorded 13 total tackles with one pass defensed.

The Ravens selected Averett in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and he played out his rookie contract with the team. Averett’s best season was 2021, when he tallied 11 passes defense with three interceptions.