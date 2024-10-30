Anthony Richardson: Of course benching hurts, I’ll use it as a moment to grow

The Colts are going with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings and for the foreseeable future, which means that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson will be heading to the bench,.

Richardson got his first chance to respond to that change when he spoke to reporters at the team’s facility on Wednesday. Richardson said “of course it hurts” to be demoted to the second team, but that he will use “this moment as an opportunity to grow.” Richardson also said that he feels he will get another chance in Indianapolis.

“I feel like there is an opportunity for me to step back on the field. When it does present itself, I’m gonna take advantage of it,” Richardson said, via Dominic Miranda of WTHR.

Richardson said that head coach Shane Steichen did not say whether his decision to ask out of last Sunday’s game for a play because he was tired factored into the decision, but he knows he “can’t do that as a leader, especially as the quarterback of this team.” He added “you live and learn” and Richardson’s learning process for the near future will have to come from observation rather than playing.