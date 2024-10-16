Anthony Richardson set for full practice Wednesday

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that quarterback Anthony Richardson is on track to start against the Dolphins this weekend as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks with his oblique injury.

Nothing has changed that outlook over the last couple of days. Steichen said at his Wednesday press conference that Richardson is set for a full practice later in the day.

Richardson was injured early in Indy’s Week Four game against the Steelers and Joe Flacco was able to pilot them to a win. Flacco has started the last two weeks and he’s been a more efficient passer than Richardson was in the first three weeks of the year, but the Colts only managed a split in games against the Jaguars and Titans.

Richardson missed most of his rookie season and this year’s injury has been a further obstacle for him to overcome as he tries to develop as an NFL starter, so the Colts will be hoping that nothing else knocks the 2023 first-rounder out of the lineup before they have a full grasp of what he can do on the field.