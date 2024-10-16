 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson set for full practice Wednesday

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:43 AM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that quarterback Anthony Richardson is on track to start against the Dolphins this weekend as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks with his oblique injury.

Nothing has changed that outlook over the last couple of days. Steichen said at his Wednesday press conference that Richardson is set for a full practice later in the day.

Richardson was injured early in Indy’s Week Four game against the Steelers and Joe Flacco was able to pilot them to a win. Flacco has started the last two weeks and he’s been a more efficient passer than Richardson was in the first three weeks of the year, but the Colts only managed a split in games against the Jaguars and Titans.

Richardson missed most of his rookie season and this year’s injury has been a further obstacle for him to overcome as he tries to develop as an NFL starter, so the Colts will be hoping that nothing else knocks the 2023 first-rounder out of the lineup before they have a full grasp of what he can do on the field.