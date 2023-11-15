Antonio Gibson, James Smith-Williams out of practice for Commanders

The Commanders need to string together some wins if they’re going to have any shot of making the playoffs this season and they may need to try for one against the Giants this weekend without the help of running back Antonio Gibson.

Gibson did not practice on Wednesday because of a toe injury. Gibson has appeared in all 10 games for the Commanders this season and has run 30 times for 137 yards as a complement to Brian Robinson. He has also caught 30 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (illness), and fullback Alex Armah (hamstring) were also out of practice. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller had rest days.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) was a limited participant.