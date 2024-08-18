 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce: Soreness kept Davante Adams from playing Saturday

  
August 18, 2024

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Tuesday that all healthy starters would play in the second preseason game. His declaration came a day after star receiver Davante Adams said it was his preference not to play in the preseason.

Adams didn’t practice Thursday, and he didn’t play Saturday against the Cowboys.

Pierce said after the game that Adams wasn’t fully healthy.

“The other night when we had . . . the practice here at the stadium, he had an awkward movement where he just got sore,” Pierce said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “He missed practice on Thursday. And like I said, if a guy’s not 100 percent healthy, I wasn’t going to risk it. It’s not worth it. He’ll be back to practice come Tuesday.”

Adams was in street clothes, along with rookie tight end Brock Bowers, as the Raiders lost to the Cowboys.

Adams has not played in the preseason since 2016.

He missed time early in training camp while awaiting the birth of his son, returning to the team last Sunday.