Army seeks to recoup $6 million of $11 million marketing deal with UFL

The U.S. Army paid the UFL $11 million this year for a sponsorship deal. The Army now reportedly wants more than half of the money back.

Via Steve Beynon of Military.com, internal documents show that the Army wants to recover $6 million.

“We are in the process of working with the UFL to determine the final cost,” Army spokesperson Laura DeFrancisco told Beynon.

Other documents and emails reviewed by Military.com show that the partnership “likely didn’t lead to a single new Army recruit.” It might have actually resulted in a net loss of 38 recruits.

Another issue arises from the failure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make a sufficient number of Army-related posts on social media. The Army views his social-media posts as having a value of $1 million each. It was expecting five posts from Johnson; it got only two.