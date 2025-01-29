 Skip navigation
Assistant head coach Chris Hewitt leaving Ravens after 13 seasons

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:41 PM

The Ravens are bringing in a veteran coach in Chuck Pagano for the 2025 season, but they are also parting ways with a longtime member of John Harbaugh’s staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt is leaving the team. The decision is reportedly a mutual one.

Hewitt joined the Ravens in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach and he moved on to coaching the secondary in 2015. He added the coordinator title in 2020 and the assistant head coach title in 2024.

That’s a long run on one staff for any assistant, but Hewitt’s relationship with Harbaugh goes even further back. Harbaugh was on the University of Cincinnati staff when Hewitt played for the Bearcats in the mid-1990s.