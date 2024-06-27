Austin Ekeler: I want touches, but have been most productive splitting running and catching ball

In a recent interview, running back Austin Ekeler said that part of the reason he’s no longer with the Chargers is because “they wanted a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year” and “that’s not my game.”

Ekeler signed with the Commanders after parting ways with the Chargers and he took some time during an interview with Tom Pelissero of NFL Media to revisit those comments about the Chargers’ desire for a workhorse back. Ekeler explained that it’s not unwillingness to take on the role that helped him head to Washington but his own confidence that his best work comes in different circumstances.

“You’re going to get the best version of myself always, no matter what,” Ekeler said. “There’s been this controversy out there, like, ‘Oh Austin said he doesn’t want 300 carries, cause that’s what the Chargers said.’ I’ve never had that many carries ever. So, I don’t know why everybody’s in an uproar. It’s not that I don’t want to touch the ball. It’s the way that I’ve had the most production is when I’m able to split between catching and running the ball. That is when I’ve been the most productive, down in the red zone, right out in the field, when I can have both those type of environments.”

Ekeler will be joined by Brian Robinson Jr. in the Washington backfield and his position coach will be Anthony Lynn, who was once his head coach with the Chargers. Ekeler believes that will allow him to “go right back to my roots” and produce at a top level in his first year with his new team.