Austin Seibert named NFC special teams player of the week

The Commanders made a change at kicker after Week One and choosing Austin Seibert as the new man for the job paid immediate dividends.

Seibert accounted for all of the team’s points in their Week Two game against the Giants. Seibert hit all seven field goals he tried over the course of the afternoon and the last of them came at the final whistle to make Washington 21-18 winners over their divisional rivals.

It’s the second time in league history that a team has won a game that saw them give up three touchdowns without scoring one of their own and Seibert’s role in pulling that off made him the NFL’s choice as the NFC special teams player of the week.

Seibert will get a chance to build on his 2024 debut in prime time as the Commanders will face the Bengals on Monday night in Week Three.