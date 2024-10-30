Bears list Montez Sweat as out of practice Wednesday

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat’s status will be something to watch heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Sweat hurt his shin during last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders and the team listed him as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. That listing was an estimation because the Bears only held a walkthrough.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said at his press conference that the team is hopeful Sweat will be on hand to chase down Matthew Stafford, but there should be a better idea about his availability later this week.

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), and tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were also listed as out of practice. Offensive linemen Ryan Bates (shoulder) and Teven Jenkins (knee) were listed as limited.