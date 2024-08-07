 Skip navigation
Bengals put Cam Sample on IR, sign DE Andre Carter and DT Joshua Pryor

  
Published August 7, 2024 02:10 PM

The Bengals officially brought defensive end Cam Sample’s 2024 season to an end on Wednesday.

Sample tore his Achilles during practice on Monday and the team announced that he has been placed on injured reserve. Players who go on injured reserve before the cut to 53 players are ineligible to return, but there probably wasn’t much consideration of keeping Sample on the roster for a slim chance of a return in the final weeks of the season.

In addition to the Sample move, the Bengals announced that they have signed defensive end Andre Carter and defensive tackle Joshua Pryor. Carter was undrafted out of Indiana this year and Pryor played in seven games for the Commanders last year.

The Bengals waived punter Austin McNamara and wide receiver Tre Mosley to complete the day’s transactions. Brad Robbins and Ryan Rehkow are the remaining punters in Cincinnati.