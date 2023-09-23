Bengals sign A.J. McCarron to practice squad

A.J. McCarron is back with the Bengals.

Cincinnati has signed McCarron to its practice squad after a tryout on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Bengals drafted McCarron back in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. He started three games for the franchise in 2015, compiling a 2-1 record.

McCarron, 33, then spent time with the Bills, Raiders, Texans, and Falcons before playing with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks earlier this year.

In 17 career appearances with four starts, McCarron has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for Monday’s game against the Rams, but Cincinnati likely needed to bring in another quarterback anyway. Will Grier was on the team’s practice squad but signed with New England’s 53-man roster earlier this week, leaving the Bengals with just Burrow and Jake Browning in the building.

Then Cincinnati signed Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. He had been with the club during training camp and is the likely backup to Browning on Monday night if Burrow isn’t available.