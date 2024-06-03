Bijan Robinson back on practice field, feels close to 100 percent

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last month that he hoped running back Bijan Robinson’s ankle would feel well enough for him to get on the field during the team’s mandatory minicamp, but Robinson has progressed even faster than Morris thought.

Robinson took part in practice on Monday for the first time since suffering what he called a “light sprain” of his left ankle early in the team’s offseason program. Robinson said that he feels close to 100 percent.

“It was just like kind of feeling weird, like on the side,” Robinson said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “So, I was just trying to make sure I don’t feel it at all before I come back in.”

Having Robinson at full speed will be vital to the Falcons’ hopes for the 2024 season, so they’ll be hoping that the extended time off this spring sets Robinson up for a healthy fall.