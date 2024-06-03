 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bijan Robinson back on practice field, feels close to 100 percent

  
Published June 3, 2024 04:12 PM

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last month that he hoped running back Bijan Robinson’s ankle would feel well enough for him to get on the field during the team’s mandatory minicamp, but Robinson has progressed even faster than Morris thought.

Robinson took part in practice on Monday for the first time since suffering what he called a “light sprain” of his left ankle early in the team’s offseason program. Robinson said that he feels close to 100 percent.

“It was just like kind of feeling weird, like on the side,” Robinson said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “So, I was just trying to make sure I don’t feel it at all before I come back in.”

Having Robinson at full speed will be vital to the Falcons’ hopes for the 2024 season, so they’ll be hoping that the extended time off this spring sets Robinson up for a healthy fall.