Bilal Nichols agrees to three-year deal with Cardinals

The Cardinals are adding a defensive lineman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bilal Nichols has agreed to a three-year deal with Arizona.

Schefter’s initial reporting indicates Nichols’ deal is worth $21 million and includes $14.4 million guaranteed.

Nichols spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, playing 17 games each year. He was on the field for 54 percent of Las Vegas’ defensive snaps in 2023. He recorded 48 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery that he brought back for a touchdown in the Dec. 25 victory over Kansas City.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Nichols spent his first four seasons with the Bears. He’s appeared in 94 career games with 83 starts, recording 14.0 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and 44 QB hits.