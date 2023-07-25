 Skip navigation
Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at swimming worlds; Ryan Murphy takes gold
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Mixing It Up: Matz back on the map, Silseth emerging

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsdynasty_230725.jpg
Mahomes spells out his definition of a dynasty
nbc_pft_hillsettlement_230725.jpg
Hill reaches settlement to resolve marina incident
nbc_pft_cookrbcall_230724.jpg
How RBs can put pressure on NFL next offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick on DeAndre Hopkins: When there’s no agreement, there’s 31 other teams

  
Published July 25, 2023 09:27 AM

The Patriots were one of two known teams vying to sign receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who ended up putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Titans.

On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his reaction to Hopkins landing with Tennessee.

“We talked to a number of players from the middle of June until now,” Belichick said in his press conference. "[We’ll] talk to other players now. So, there’s a lot of roster movement this time of year.”

But was there any disappointment in seeing Hopkins sign with another team?

“It’s like hundreds of other players we deal with over the course of the year,” Belichick said. “We have so many roster spots, some sign here, some sign somewhere else. When there’s an agreement, there’s an agreement. When there’s not, there’s 31 other teams.”

The Patriots’ receiving corps should still be improved in 2023, with JuJu Smith-Schuster added to the mix as a free agent, as well as tight end Mike Gesicki. But the club certainly could have used a target of Hopkins’ caliber to be that much more competitive in what should be a tough AFC East this season.