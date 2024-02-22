Bills are betting favorites to keep Stefon Diggs

Will receiver Stefon Diggs be a member of the Bills in 2024? At least one sports book has Buffalo as the favorite to keep him.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills at -300 to retain Diggs.

If not the Bills, the Chiefs and the Texans are both at +1000. The Patriots, Cowboys, Bears, and Ravens are each at +1200.

Next are the Panthers at +1600, followed by the Falcons at +2000. The Colts, Cardinals, and Giants are at +2500 each.

Diggs has an $18.5 million salary and a cap number of $27.854 million for 2024. if he’s traded before June 1, the cap charge would be $31 million.

He could be released with a post-June 1 designation (or traded after June 1), with the cap charge being $8.849 million in 2024 and $22.247 million in 2025.

The final answer depends on what the Bills want to do — and on what Diggs wants. Four years ago, he wanted out of Minnesota and he quickly got his wish.

