Bills “cautiously optimistic” Mitch Trubisky will avoid IR

  
Published August 28, 2024 02:46 PM

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s status for Week One is up in the air due to a knee injury, but the team thinks he’ll be able to play at some point in the first month of the regular season.

General Manager Brandon Beane said on Wednesday, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, that the team is “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky will avoid going on injured reserve. If he does wind up on the list, Trubisky will have to sit out at least four games before he returns to active duty.

Beane added that it is “truly unknown” if Trubisky can be ready for the opener against the Cardinals, which is why Beane moved to secure another backup option to Josh Allen.

“I’m excited that we were able to get Mike White. We recruited him hard for the practice squad,” Beane said.

White spent the preseason with the Dolphins, so he’ll have to work quickly to get up to speed in Buffalo because it sounds like there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be in uniform on September 8.