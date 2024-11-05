 Skip navigation
Bills release Mike Edwards

  
November 5, 2024

Veteran safety Mike Edwards is on the open market.

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Bills would release Edwards if they were not able to trade him ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. There’s still a little time to go before reaching that point, but the Bills were apparently convinced nothing would materialize because they have announced Edwards’s release.

Edwards only played 20 snaps and made one tackle in his three appearances with the Bills, but he was a regular for the Chiefs last season and a starter for the Buccaneers in 2022.

That suggests he’ll find another place to play before the year is out and Edwards can start looking for that team now.