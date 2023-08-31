Bills sign QB Shane Buechele, LB Christian Kirksey to practice squad

The Bills have added quarterback Shane Buechele and linebacker Christian Kirksey to their practice squad.

Buechele spent the last two years with the Chiefs, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of SMU in 2021. He has never appeared in a regular-season game but showed some promise in the preseason this year.

With Matt Barkley on injured reserve, the Bills have only Kyle Allen behind starting quarterback Josh Allen. Buechele will be the third man in the quarterback room.

Kirksey spent the last two seasons with the Texans and has previously played for the Packers and Browns. He started all 17 games for the Texans last season and should have a good chance of getting called up to the active roster and getting some playing time in Buffalo.