Bo Nix: It didn’t matter if the weather cleared up, I had to go out there and contribute

Bo Nix’s performance in Denver’s 10-9 victory over the Jets was historic — and not exactly for positive reasons.

But the Broncos rookie quarterback was still able to make enough plays for the team to win.

With heavy rain throughout the game, Nix was 7-of-15 for -7 yards in the first half and finished 12-of-25 for 60 yards with a touchdown. On the other side, Aaron Rodgers was 8-of-16 for 81 yards and finished 24-of-42 for 225 yards, so it wasn’t completely impossible to throw.

Nix conceded in his postgame press conference that gripping the ball was difficult given the wet conditions. But after the first 30 minutes, Nix knew something had to change for him to be more effective.

“At that point, it didn’t matter if the weather cleared up, I had to go out there and contribute and be efficient and find ways to get us in the end zone, find ways to win the game, at that point,” Nix said. “We’re talking on the sidelines, it’s not going to be a picture-perfect game when the weather’s like that, and they have a good defense. You’re going to go out there and it’s going to be a tough game. You’re going to have to have some grit and some discipline, some toughness there at the end to pull those out. And that’s what we did.

“But, confidence was there. We just had to find a way to make it work. And sometimes you just got to do just that.”

With the win, the Broncos are now 2-2 after a two-week road swing. They have a home matchup against the Raiders coming in Week 5.

“It was huge to go on the road, get two tough wins against two really good football teams, two tough defenses, two tough offenses — you can’t say enough about our defense on this winning stretch,” Nix said. “They’re going to continue to give us the ball back. Now, we’ve got to find ways to score, more than just a few points, but that’s part of it. You find a way to win in this league, and that’s a big day. So, they kept them out of the end zone, and we found a way to get in the end zone one time, and that was the difference in the game.”