Bo Nix: “Not for me to decide” if I’ve done enough to win starting job

Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn’t ready to name a starting quarterback following Denver’s preseason game against Green Bay on Sunday evening.

But things appear to be trending Bo Nix’s way when it comes to who will begin the season as QB1.

Nix led two scoring drives in the contest, finishing 8-of-9 for 80 yards with a TD.

Nix said after the game that the performance “felt really good,” complimenting receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick for their consistency in making plays. And while Nix said he feels confident in what he’s done on the field, he didn’t wade into whether or not he’s earned the starting job.

“That’s not for me to decide,” Nix said.

Still, the 24-year-old QB said his “really good” fit within the offensive scheme has helped make him comfortable.

“Especially tonight, I came out here and was very comfortable with the first few plays that were called,” Nix said. “They were kind of keeping it within my comfort level, and that’s huge, especially for someone who’s trying to get in there and execute. You want to run plays that you feel comfortable with, and that’s what coach Payton was calling tonight.

“We do a good job of practicing throughout the week and making sure we’re prepared for those plays. Yes, I messed up a few tonight and there will always be those that you mess up, but you definitely want to execute more than you mess up. That’s what we were able to do tonight.”

Through two preseason games, Nix has completed 23-of-30 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns — good for a 116.7 passer rating.