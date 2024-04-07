Bo Nix visited Seahawks this weekend

Bo Nix played his college football in the Pacific Northwest and he was back there this weekend.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Nix visited with the Seahawks. Nix also met with the Raiders last week.

The Seahawks traded for Sam Howell earlier this offseason as a backup to Geno Smith, who is signed through the 2025 season. That has kept them from being mentioned often as a first-round landing spot for a quarterback, but that doesn’t mean the team isn’t still looking for a future option at the position.

If the Seahwks did take Nix, it would mean the rookie is playing for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after they were on opposing sidelines three times over the last two seasons. Grubb was the offensive coordinator at Washington for their three wins over Nix and the Oregon Ducks.