Bobby Slowik: We’re going through a process at QB, Jimmy Garoppolo a part of that

  
Published March 8, 2023 07:19 AM
March 7, 2023 02:43 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the 2023 NFL Draft with Matt Miller, who predicts which teams the top QB prospects (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson) will end up.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik worked as the 49ers passing game coordinator last season and that gave him a lot of insight into a player who is set to hit the open market as a free agent next week.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been mentioned as a possible target for the Texans once teams can start negotiating with players from other teams. On Wednesday, Slowik said at a press conference that the team is discussing free agent options and that Garoppolo is one of the names that will be on the table.

“We have a process that we go through , Jimmy is obviously a part of that process,” Slowik said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

Whether they sign a veteran or not, the Texans also have the second overall pick of the draft and are expected to use it on a quarterback. Slowik was asked about a rookie quarterback being able to run his offense and referenced another 49ers quarterback. Brock Purdy handled the job well enough last season and Slowik said “how you structure the entire thing” is the key to making things work for a rookie.