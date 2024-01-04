Bobby Wagner certain he will play in 2024

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is going to his ninth Pro Bowl in his 12th season. He is 33, but while others might have a question about his future, Wagner doesn’t.

He left no doubt Wednesday that he plans to play in 2024.

“One hundred percent,” Wagner said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Wagner is scheduled to become a free agent in March, so with the Seahawks needing help to make the postseason, Sunday could be his final game (again) with the team. He was asked what this season informed him about what he might want to do next season.

“There’s no might,” Wagner said. “I never thought anything else outside of that.”

Wagner returned to Seattle in March after spending 2022 with the Rams. When he signed his one-year deal with the Seahawks in the offseason, Wagner didn’t consider the future beyond 2023.

“I didn’t think too far,” said Wagner, who earned a $750,000 incentive by making the Pro Bowl. “I just was trying to be present in the moment that I had and trying to make the most out of that and let the cards fall where they may.”

The Seahawks want Wagner back next season after his 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery for them this season.

“I would think yes,” Carroll said. “We would love to have him.”