Brad Holmes: Hopefully fans forgive us if we trade out of first round

The draft is in Detroit this year and that means there will be a lot of Lions fans turning out to watch the first round unfold next Thursday night.

Those fans will have a long wait to see what the Lions do with their first pick, assuming they make it at all. The Lions are slated to pick 29th overall and that could make their spot a target for teams looking to move back into the first round before the night is out.

General Manager Brad Holmes was asked about that scenario during a Thursday press conference and said he’ll do what’s best for the team while acknowledging that it would be a disappointing outcome for those who turn out to see what the team does.

“That’s something that, we have to do the right thing for the organization,” Holmes said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “If it makes sense and it lines up and it’s the right thing to do, then we have to do the right thing and so, say that happens, where the fans have been waiting there all night for this pick and we get an offer that we really can’t turn down, we’ve got to do the right thing. And hopefully our fans will forgive us. We won’t expect immediate forgiveness right then and there, but hopefully when the season starts and that player selected is out there, we can get past that. I totally understand that.”

Holmes’ work rebuilding the roster over the last few years should buy him and the Lions the benefit of the doubt when it comes to any calls they make next week.