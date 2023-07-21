Brandin Cooks: I want to get back to winning

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks went to a pair of Super Bowls early in his NFL career, but success has been in short supply the last three seasons.

Cooks played for the Texans all three years and the team went 11-38-1 during his time in Houston. His chances of ending that losing streak are looking pretty good right now, however. Cooks moved on to the Cowboys this offseason and they are coming off of back-to-back 12-win seasons.

During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Cooks said that he’d like to bounce back personally after dropping to 57 catches and 699 yards last season. He also noted the presence of wideouts CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Jalen Tolbert while saying that he’s willing to play any role he can to help foster a return to team success.

“I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee, M.G., and J.T., not only from a production role that I’m expecting but also from a role of being able to lead,” Cooks said. “So I think that’s what I’m looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I’m willing to do it.”

Cooks said that head coach Mike McCarthy is stressing “not waiting and sitting back, but going on attack” as he takes over the offensive reins from former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and sticking with that plan should provide plenty of work for all the receiving options in Dallas.