 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care
148th Preakness Stakes
How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_harmanintv_230721.jpg
Harman able to ‘turn it loose’ in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_smythace_230721.jpg
Smyth drains hole-in-one on No. 17 during Round 2
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care
148th Preakness Stakes
How to watch the 2023 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_harmanintv_230721.jpg
Harman able to ‘turn it loose’ in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_smythace_230721.jpg
Smyth drains hole-in-one on No. 17 during Round 2
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandin Cooks: I want to get back to winning

  
Published July 21, 2023 11:03 AM

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks went to a pair of Super Bowls early in his NFL career, but success has been in short supply the last three seasons.

Cooks played for the Texans all three years and the team went 11-38-1 during his time in Houston. His chances of ending that losing streak are looking pretty good right now, however. Cooks moved on to the Cowboys this offseason and they are coming off of back-to-back 12-win seasons.

During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Cooks said that he’d like to bounce back personally after dropping to 57 catches and 699 yards last season. He also noted the presence of wideouts CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Jalen Tolbert while saying that he’s willing to play any role he can to help foster a return to team success.

“I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee, M.G., and J.T., not only from a production role that I’m expecting but also from a role of being able to lead,” Cooks said. “So I think that’s what I’m looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I’m willing to do it.”

Cooks said that head coach Mike McCarthy is stressing “not waiting and sitting back, but going on attack” as he takes over the offensive reins from former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and sticking with that plan should provide plenty of work for all the receiving options in Dallas.