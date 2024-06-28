Brandon Aiyuk on contract: Last month or so, you could say we’re pretty far apart

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s push for a new contract recently led to a meeting with the team that reportedly ended with an understanding that the team was not looking to trade him, but without any certainty about a new deal.

During an appearance on The Pivot, Aiyuk was asked if he feels like they are close to an agreement that would keep him with the Niners beyond the 2024 season. Aiyuk said that it has not felt that way recently.

“Throughout this process, there have been times when we’re super close,” Aiyuk said. “I’m telling my agent ‘Let me get my suit ready, I’ve got to get it back to the Bay. I got to get right to sign that contract.’ There’s days and times, like in the past month or so, where you could say we’re pretty far apart.”

Aiyuk indicated that the feeling the two sides were close came earlier in the process and that deals signed by other receivers have changed the market in a way that has made a deal feel less likely. That may have been part of the reason why Aiyuk told Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels that the 49ers “don’t want me back.” Former NFL safety and The Pivot host Ryan Clark said he didn’t believe the team told Aiyuk that and the wideout explained why he said that to Daniels.

“They told me that they didn’t think that we were on the same page and that they didn’t believe that we were going to,” Aiyuk said. “And that was about it at that time. But it’s part of it. It’s part of the contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction. So whether that’s 100 percent true or not, I guess that’s still to find out.”

For now, the two sides aren’t on the same page so the 2024 season could prove to be Aiyuk’s swan song with the NFC West club.