Brandon Staley to interview for Rams defensive coordinator Wednesday

Brandon Staley isn’t coaching the Chargers anymore, but he may be sticking around Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Staley will interview with the Rams for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. The Rams are looking for a replacement for new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who took over the job when Staley left for the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season.

Staley landed the Chargers job after one season running the defense on Sean McVay’s staff. Staley had stints coaching outside linebackers with the Broncos and Bears before his move to the Rams.

The Dolphins and Packers have also spoken to Staley about their defensive coordinator openings, but the familiarity of a return to the Rams might be what Staley is looking for in his next stop.