Brian Callahan: Titans offensive performance “really encouraging,” but potential doesn’t mean much

The Titans closed out a 3-0 preseason with a 30-27 win over the Saints on Sunday and head coach Brian Callahan called the team’s offensive performance this summer “really encouraging” in his postgame comments.

Starting quarterback Will Levis and the rest of the first team scored 10 points on their two drives before giving way to backups for the rest of the day. Levis said the outing “just improved the confidence we already had” in the offense’s capabilities and the game gives everyone in Nashville some good feelings to ride into the regular season.

Callahan was careful to note that those August results don’t automatically transfer over to the regular season, however.

“Potential doesn’t really mean much,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “We’ve got to prove it and we’ve got to prove it every week. I think we leave training camp in a good spot. We’ve got a lot to work on still. We’ve got a lot to work on in a lot of areas. But I think to cap training camp and the preseason in the way we did, it shows we’ve got a chance to be competitive.”

The Titans offense has been in the doldrums for the last couple of seasons, so any sign that is changing is reason for optimism about 2024. That optimism will be put on ice if they fall flat in Chicago on September 8, though, so Callahan will likely keep banging the drum that potential means little without results.