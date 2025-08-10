 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Callahan: Titans RB Tyjae Spears is expected to miss a few weeks with ankle sprain

  
Published August 10, 2025 12:35 PM

After Saturday night’s preseason opener, Titans coach Brian Callahan said it was too soon to say how much time running back Tyjae Spears could miss, due to an ankle sprain suffered during the game.

On Sunday, Callahan had an update; he told reporters Spears is expected to miss a few weeks due to the injury.

The Titans open the regular season four weeks from today, at the Broncos.

Spears is listed as Tennessee’s co-second-string tailback along with Kalel Mullings, a sixth-round pick in 2025. Tony Pollard, a free-agent signing in 2024, is the starter.

Spears was on the field for six plays on Saturday night. He carried three times for minus-one yard, and he caught one pass for a 13-yard gain.

A third-round pick in 2023, Spears rushed for 453 yards in 17 games as a rookie, with another 385 receiving yards, with three total touchdowns. Last year, gained 312 rushing yards and 224 receiving yards in 12 games, scoring five total touchdowns.