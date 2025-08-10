Brian Callahan: Titans RB Tyjae Spears is expected to miss a few weeks with ankle sprain

After Saturday night’s preseason opener, Titans coach Brian Callahan said it was too soon to say how much time running back Tyjae Spears could miss, due to an ankle sprain suffered during the game.

On Sunday, Callahan had an update; he told reporters Spears is expected to miss a few weeks due to the injury.

The Titans open the regular season four weeks from today, at the Broncos.

Spears is listed as Tennessee’s co-second-string tailback along with Kalel Mullings, a sixth-round pick in 2025. Tony Pollard, a free-agent signing in 2024, is the starter.

Spears was on the field for six plays on Saturday night. He carried three times for minus-one yard, and he caught one pass for a 13-yard gain.

A third-round pick in 2023, Spears rushed for 453 yards in 17 games as a rookie, with another 385 receiving yards, with three total touchdowns. Last year, gained 312 rushing yards and 224 receiving yards in 12 games, scoring five total touchdowns.