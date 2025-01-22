Brian Schottenheimer will be a tough sell for ultimate salesman Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is a master salesman. (Especially when selling shoes.)

The Cowboys owner and General Manager is much better at getting millions to pay attention to his team than delivering a Super Bowl win or, as the case may be, an appearance in the NFC Championship in 30 years and counting.

Now that he’s looking for a new head coach, after presumably lowballing Mike McCarthy regarding the number of years on a new deal, Jerry needs to excite, inspire, and energize the fan base.

All due respect to current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, but he’s not the one to do any of those things.

Jerry surely knows it. And it’s hard not to wonder whether the flirtation with Schottenheimer, who interviewed both for coach and offensive coordinator, is cover for a play that will put more sizzle on the star.

News of a conversation between Jones and Deion Sanders was strategically leaked during the Vikings-Rams playoff game, with multiple analysts and insiders thereafter babbling through multiple news cycles about the very real possibility that Jerry would share the spotlight with a man whose mere presence would claim all of it.

Yes, Jerry knows the value of making a splash. Brian Schottenheimer, a career assistant who at age 51 has never been a head coach, would make make the roughly the same kind of impact as a pebble thrown toward the ocean in a stiff breeze.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages! Step right up and catch a glimpse of the greatest show on fake grass-covered earth! It’s a football team led by a name you’ve all heard before! Well not the first name just the last name but close enough!”

Surely, Jerry is cooking up a bigger play. If it’s not Deion, then who? If only there was another high-profile coach out there whom Jerry has previously said he has no doubt he could work with.