Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel are out; George Kittle is questionable

The 49ers officially ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for the season finale against the Cardinals. Purdy has a right elbow contusion and nerve inflammation.

Josh Dobbs will start with Brandon Allen as his backup.

“He just got dinged on the elbow. It caused some numbness,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Friday. “And so, everything’s all right. Brock’s going to be fine, and just a deal where it’s got to quiet down.”

The 49ers also ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, wrist), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (calf), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (ankle).

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is doubtful.

Tight end George Kittle (ankle, hamstring), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (pelvis), offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (knee) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) are questionable.