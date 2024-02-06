Brock Purdy doesn’t hold grudges about the QBs drafted ahead of him

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recited the names of the 16 wide receivers drafted ahead of him in 2021 as a way of showing that he’ll never lose the chip on his shoulder that came with falling to the fourth round, so it wasn’t a surprise that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got asked on Monday night if he could do the same thing.

Purdy was famously the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and the fact that he’ll be starting the Super Bowl at the end of his second season puts him well ahead of the other eight quarterbacks who were selected that year. When he was asked if he could name them at Super Bowl Opening Night if he could name them, Purdy said he’s not keeping any lists as he continues his run with the Niners.

“Honestly I’m not that kind of guy,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I know a couple of the guys that got drafted before me but I’ve never held a grudge for it or anything. I’m a believer that God has a plan for everybody, and I fell last for a reason. I haven’t held any grudges against other teams. It all happened how it needed to, and I’m blessed to be a part of the 49ers.”

Purdy has joined Tom Brady in making the Super Bowl in their second NFL seasons and a documentary was once made about the six quarterbacks who went before Brady in 2000. It’s a long way to get to that point, but a win on Sunday would have a few teams and fanbases regretting the fact that they passed over Purdy so many times.