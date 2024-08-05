 Skip navigation
Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike reinstated by NFL after gambling suspension

  
Published August 5, 2024 12:52 PM

Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is back on the active roster in Denver.

The Broncos announced on Monday that Uwazurike has been reinstated from an indefinite suspension for a violation of the league’s gambling policy. Uwazurike was originally suspended on July 24, 2023.

Uwazurike was accused of betting on games he played in while at Iowa State and with the Broncos. A report in July indicated that his reinstatement was pending a review of possible criminal charges in Colorado.

The Broncos drafted Uwazurike in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He had 17 tackles and one pass defensed while playing in eight games — one start — during his rookie season.