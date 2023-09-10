Broncos score late first-half TD to take 13-10 lead on Raiders

The old rivals added some new faces this season, with Sean Payton now the face of the Broncos and Jimmy Garoppolo now quarterbacking the Raiders.

The teams had limited possessions in the first half, with the Raiders scoring on their first two of three (with a kneel down to end the half) and the Broncos scoring on their first and last of three. The difference was the Raiders settled for a 24-yard, chip-shot Daniel Carlson field goal after stalling at the 5.

The Broncos scored their second touchdown on a 5-yard touchdown throw from Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton with 12 seconds left. Their first came on a 5-yard Wilson pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who is helping replace the injured Jerry Jeudy. Wil Lutz missed his first PAT.

The Broncos lead 13-10 at halftime.

Wilson is 17-of-19 for 125 yards and two touchdowns, with Sutton catching four passes for 32 yards. Javonte Williams has run for 32 yards on seven carries.

Garoppolo is 10-of-12 for 93 yards with a 3-yard scoring toss to Jakobi Meyers, who has five catches for 46 yards. Josh Jacobs has nine carries for 21 yards.

The Broncos have outgained the Raiders 161 to 124 yards.