Broncos work out 41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis is 41 years old, but he said during the offseason he’d like to play this year, and he may get a chance.

The Broncos worked Lewis out today.

A 2006 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Lewis played 12 seasons in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay before playing the last two seasons in Chicago. He appeared in all 17 games last season but didn’t get a lot of playing time and caught only one pass for two yards.

Denver needs help at tight end because Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday and Lucas Krull was already out with a foot injury. The Broncos tried to add tight ends Brendan Bates and Ben Sims via waiver claims, but both of them were claimed by teams that have worse records and are therefore higher in the waiver priority order.

Lewis is already the oldest player ever to play tight end in NFL history. If Lewis signs with the Broncos or any other team, he’ll be the second-oldest active player in the NFL, behind only Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is five months older than Lewis.