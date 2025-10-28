 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos work out 41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis

  
Published October 28, 2025 05:38 PM

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis is 41 years old, but he said during the offseason he’d like to play this year, and he may get a chance.

The Broncos worked Lewis out today.

A 2006 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Lewis played 12 seasons in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay before playing the last two seasons in Chicago. He appeared in all 17 games last season but didn’t get a lot of playing time and caught only one pass for two yards.

Denver needs help at tight end because Nate Adkins was injured on Sunday and Lucas Krull was already out with a foot injury. The Broncos tried to add tight ends Brendan Bates and Ben Sims via waiver claims, but both of them were claimed by teams that have worse records and are therefore higher in the waiver priority order.

Lewis is already the oldest player ever to play tight end in NFL history. If Lewis signs with the Broncos or any other team, he’ll be the second-oldest active player in the NFL, behind only Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is five months older than Lewis.