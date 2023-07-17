 Skip navigation
Browns RB coach: Nick Chubb can lead the NFL in rushing, average 6 yards a carry

  
Published July 17, 2023 01:27 PM

Browns running back Nick Chubb averages 5.24 yards per carry in his career, the second-best mark in NFL history. But his position coach says there’s more he can do.

Cleveland running backs coach Stump Mitchell says that he believes there are small improvements Chubb can make that could put his average above six yards a carry, and that would make Chubb the No. 1 rusher in the NFL, something he so far hasn’t accomplished.

“I don’t mind nitpicking Nick at all,” Mitchell told The Dawgs podcast. “Nick will probably go all year and he will probably have about, I would say 15 runs where he probably could have pressed the run track a little bit more. And if we can improve upon that, I think he can probably lead the league in rushing, even though those guys may have 100 more carries than he will, it doesn’t matter. If we can improve upon that, he can still lead the league in rushing because he’s averaging over 5.2 yards a carry. If we can improve upon that, he can average maybe six yards a carry and he can lead the league in rushing. When I nitpick Nick, he understands there’s big yardage that he left on the field.”

Chubb has averaged more than five yards a carry in each of his five NFL seasons, an unprecedented statistical start to his NFL career. And he may not be done developing as a runner.