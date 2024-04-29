 Skip navigation
Browns signed OT Roy Mbaeteka

  
Published April 29, 2024 03:57 PM

The Browns signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, the team announced Monday.

He has been designated as the club’s international player for the 2024 season and will not count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster limit.

Mbaeteka was originally signed by the Giants in 2022 and spent time on the Giants’ practice squad.

He signed with the Bears last season as part of the International Player Pathway Program and spent the entire season on the Bears’ practice squad. Mbaeteka was born in Nigeria and did not play high school or college football.