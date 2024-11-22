Browns teammates know how important Thursday night was to Nick Chubb

Earlier this week, Browns running back Nick Chubb said facing the Steelers for the first time since suffering a severe knee injury against them in 2023 would be “the same, normal game for me” but the postgame reaction on Thursday night made it sound like Chubb was downplaying things quite a bit.

Chubb ran for two touchdowns, including one with a minute left that gave the Browns a 24-19 win over their AFC North rivals, and that made him a popular topic of conversation in the locker room. Quarterback Jameis Winston said he knows “how important this was” for Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett echoed that sentiment.

“It meant a lot to me,” Garrett said, via the team’s website. “I know it means a lot to him. He won’t say it, but it’s true, I’ll say it. This time last year, we were sick to our stomachs, and it hurt to have his family hurting, having to see that. For him to deal with all that, had to go through that kind of recovery, that mental obstacle. Not knowing what your future is and how long it’s going to take to get back. There was just so much in the air. For him to come back and be pivotal in this game, it just speaks to the kind of resilience and the man that he is, and we absolutely love him.”

Wide receiver Elijah Moore called Chubb “the face” of a franchise that is very happy to have their top rusher back at full health.