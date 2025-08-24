Browns waive 17, release four to reduce roster

The Browns have made several roster moves official on Sunday as rosters are reduced around the league.

Cleveland announced the previously reported releases of quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Tony Brown.

Cleveland also released offensive tackle Jackson Barton and safety Nik Needham.

Additionally, the club waived cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, tight end Sal Canella, guard Javion Cohen, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, defensive end K.J. Henry, defensive tackle Ralph Holley, cornerback Christian Holmes, cornerback Keenan Isaac, offensive tackle Jason Ivey, defensive end Titus Le, linebacker Marvin Moody, cornerback Darius Rush, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson, guard Dartanyan Tinsley, tight end Mitchell Van Vooren, and center Bucky Williams.

All teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesaday.