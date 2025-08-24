 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns waive 17, release four to reduce roster

  
Published August 24, 2025 04:05 PM

The Browns have made several roster moves official on Sunday as rosters are reduced around the league.

Cleveland announced the previously reported releases of quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Tony Brown.

Cleveland also released offensive tackle Jackson Barton and safety Nik Needham.

Additionally, the club waived cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, tight end Sal Canella, guard Javion Cohen, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, defensive end K.J. Henry, defensive tackle Ralph Holley, cornerback Christian Holmes, cornerback Keenan Isaac, offensive tackle Jason Ivey, defensive end Titus Le, linebacker Marvin Moody, cornerback Darius Rush, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson, guard Dartanyan Tinsley, tight end Mitchell Van Vooren, and center Bucky Williams.

All teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesaday.