nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Other PFT Content

Browns waive DT Sam Kamara, OL Javion Cohen

  
Published October 8, 2024 03:25 PM

The Browns confirmed that they have waived tight end Blake Whiteheart on Tuesday afternoon and they also announced two other cuts.

Defensive tackle Sam Kamara and offensive lineman Javion Cohen have also been waived off of the 53-man roster in Cleveland. The team did not announce any additions.

Kamara has five tackles in four games this season. He had seven tackles in three games over the previous two seasons and 10 tackles in eight games for the Bears in 2021.

Cohen played three special teams snaps in his only appearance of the season.

The Browns also released linebacker Michael Barrett, running back Royce Freeman, and tackle Ricky Lee from the practice squad.