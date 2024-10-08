Browns waive DT Sam Kamara, OL Javion Cohen

The Browns confirmed that they have waived tight end Blake Whiteheart on Tuesday afternoon and they also announced two other cuts.

Defensive tackle Sam Kamara and offensive lineman Javion Cohen have also been waived off of the 53-man roster in Cleveland. The team did not announce any additions.

Kamara has five tackles in four games this season. He had seven tackles in three games over the previous two seasons and 10 tackles in eight games for the Bears in 2021.

Cohen played three special teams snaps in his only appearance of the season.

The Browns also released linebacker Michael Barrett, running back Royce Freeman, and tackle Ricky Lee from the practice squad.