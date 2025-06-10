 Skip navigation
Bryce Perkins is the UFL offensive player of the year

  
Published June 10, 2025 11:31 AM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins missed 30 percent of the 2025 regular season. He still did enough to become the UFL’s offensive player of the year.

The league announced on Tuesday that Perkins has secured the honor.

He’s the first quarterback to win the award; last year, the UFL offensive player of the year was St. Louis receiver Hakeem Butler.

The vote was determined by a panel of league and team executives, coaches, and players from all eight teams, along wih broadcast partners and media members.

Perkins last week was named the UFL All-Pro quarterback, despite finishing fourth in the eight-team league in passing yards.

The former L.A. Rams quarterback returned from an ankle injury to lead the Panthers to a playoff win over the Birmingham Stallions. On Sunday, the Panthers face the D.C. Defenders for the UFL title.