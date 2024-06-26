 Skip navigation
Bryce Young: Last year doesn’t hold sway over what we’re doing anymore

  
Published June 26, 2024 11:37 AM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s second NFL offseason is in the books and that means he’s done thinking about his rookie season.

That rookie season was a big enough disappointment that the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich during the regular season and rebooted things with former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales taking over the top job on the coaching staff. The issues that bedeviled the team last year were a frequent talking point for Young and others as the team went through their offseason program, but the quarterback told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that he is done

“I’m big on controlling what I can control and making sure that that’s what’s focusing,” Young says. “Whatever happened the past year — the good, the bad, whatever. It’s not something that I can control. It’s not something that holds sway over what we’re doing anymore. So I think the more energy you put on stuff that doesn’t have any effect on what we’re trying to be. You can take away from the goal in itself.”

In addition to hiring Canales, the Panthers worked to add to the offensive line and skill positions in an attempt to build a better offense across the board. If those efforts pay off, it will be easier to keep anyone from thinking about how 2023 played out and fully reset the expectations for Young’s future with the organization.