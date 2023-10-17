Bryce Young “super excited” about Thomas Brown calling offensive plays

Panthers head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that he will no longer be calling the team’s offensive plays.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will now handle that responsibility in a change that Reich had talked about making this offseason. On Monday, Reich said he sees the shift as “a great opportunity” for Brown and rookie quarterback Bryce Young to grow together and “develop a bond and a closeness that’s really important in the process.”

Young said later in the day that he’s also looking forward to the chance to continue his first NFL season with Brown making the play calls.

“We were always working toward that,” Young said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “He made that known far before the season started. We didn’t necessarily have a timeline, but we always knew that this was coming. I’m super excited. I’m excited for the future.”

Young and the Panthers will have a bye week to settle into the new working arrangement before returning to face the Texans in their seventh bid for their first win of the 2023 season.