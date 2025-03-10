Buccaneers agree to re-sign G Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their key offensive pieces from 2024.

Per a report from NFL Media, Tampa Bay has agreed to a three-year deal with guard Ben Bredeson.

The initial numbers indicate Bredeson’s deal is worth $22 million with $12 million guaranteed.

Bredeson, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last offseason and started all 17 games for the club.

Bredeson is No. 53 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason.

While Bredeson was a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2020, he was traded to the Giants in 2021 and spent three seasons with New York.

He has appeared in a total of 62 games with 42 starts over the last five years.