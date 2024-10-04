Buccaneers-Falcons averages 12.3 million viewers

Thursday night’s overtime thriller between the Bucs and the Falcons generated big numbers, as regular-season streaming goes.

The Amazon Prime broadcast of the Week 5 Thursday night game attracted an audience of 12.3 million, on average.

That’s five percent more than last year’s Bears-Commanders game in Week 5, and 27 percent higher than the Colts-Broncos all-time stinker from Week 5 of 2022.

It’s still a sharp drop from last week’s Cowboys-Giants game, which racked up an Amazon Prime record of 16.22 million.

Even though last night’s game was better, the two teams don’t have the same drawing power. To put it another way, and in light of the looming holiday season, “Well, they can’t all be winners, can they?”

Through four games, Thursday Night Football is averaging 14.17 million viewers. That’s an increase of 20 percent over last year’s full-season average, and 48 percent higher than the 2022 average.