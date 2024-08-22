 Skip navigation
Buccaneers release Randy Gregory

  
Published August 22, 2024 03:37 PM

Randy Gregory never spent any time with the Buccaneers after signing with the team this offseason and he officially became a former member of the club on Thursday.

The Buccaneers announced that they released the veteran edge rusher. Gregory had been placed on the reserve/did not report list after failing to join the team for the start of training camp in July.

Gregory skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp in the spring as well and it’s unclear why he decided not to report. The broadcast team for the Buccaneers’ second preseason game said the team will recoup the signing bonus they gave Gregory when he signed in April.

Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chris Braswell, Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts, Jose Ramirez, Daniel Grzesiak, Shaun Peterson, and Jay Person are the remaining edge rushers for the Bucs with the cut to 53 players coming on Tuesday.