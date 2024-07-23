Buccaneers will wear Creamsicle uniforms in Week Eight

The Buccaneers brought their Creamsicle uniforms back last season and they’ll be wearing them again this year.

The team announced that the throwback jersey and Bucco Bruce helmets will be taken out of the closet for their Week Eight home game against the Falcons. The team will also be celebrating their 1979 run to the NFC Championship Game during the divisional matchup.

“Last season, the response from our fans for the return of the Creamsicle uniforms was remarkably positive and the energy and excitement at Raymond James Stadium for that game was truly special,” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “We know how special these uniforms are to our long-time Krewe members and we are excited to continue honoring our rich history and building off the momentum that’s been created with another very memorable game that will celebrate our first division championship.”

The Bucs wore the uniforms from their inaugural season in 1976 through the 1996 season. They brought it back as an alternate from 2009-2012, but dropped it when the NFL adopted a since-dropped rule calling for teams to wear one helmet all season.