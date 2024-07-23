 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Buccaneers will wear Creamsicle uniforms in Week Eight

  
Published July 23, 2024 11:49 AM

The Buccaneers brought their Creamsicle uniforms back last season and they’ll be wearing them again this year.

The team announced that the throwback jersey and Bucco Bruce helmets will be taken out of the closet for their Week Eight home game against the Falcons. The team will also be celebrating their 1979 run to the NFC Championship Game during the divisional matchup.

“Last season, the response from our fans for the return of the Creamsicle uniforms was remarkably positive and the energy and excitement at Raymond James Stadium for that game was truly special,” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “We know how special these uniforms are to our long-time Krewe members and we are excited to continue honoring our rich history and building off the momentum that’s been created with another very memorable game that will celebrate our first division championship.”  

The Bucs wore the uniforms from their inaugural season in 1976 through the 1996 season. They brought it back as an alternate from 2009-2012, but dropped it when the NFL adopted a since-dropped rule calling for teams to wear one helmet all season.